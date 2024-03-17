What a night! Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh, crowd goes berserk - Watch

What an incredible night it was! On Saturday (March 16), the English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran performed his last leg of the Asia and Europe tour at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. To make his performance in India extra special, Ed collaborated with Punjabi singer Diljeet Dosanjh.

Watching Diljit and Ed Sheeran perform live in Mumbai stadium was probably one of the best experiences the audience could have had recently. However, the excitement doubled when Ed Sheeran sang in Punjabi. Yes, you read it right in Punjabi!

Late at night, Ed welcomed Diljeet onto the stage. As the singer took hold of his guitar, Diljit crooned one of his songs, "Lover," in a performance full of energy. However, the most memorable moment of the night came when the English singer performed the chart-busting track in Punjabi.

After wrapping his performance, Diljit shared a clip from his performance on his Instagram handle. He wrote, @teddysphotos 🇮🇳🇬🇧 Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time

BURRAAAA 🤟🏾 Chak deya Ge 😎.''

Watching Ed performing a Punjabi song, netizens couldn't contain their excitement.

One user wrote, ''No words left to explain the levels this man has taken PUNJABI MUSIC to.''

Another wrote, ''This is really cool, two different cultures rocking on the same stage 🔥 #DiljitDosanjh and #EdSheeran sing together on stage.''

First Diljit made Sia sing in Punjabi and now Ed Sheeran 😮



Not only netizens, but several celebrities gushed over their performance. Rapper Badshah wrote, "Bro got Ed Paaji as guitarist."

Varun Dhawan commented on Diljeet's post, "Global domination."

Ed also went on to share a clip of their performance. “Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come !” he captioned the post.

Ed's concert was a star-studded night as several Bollywood celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, and Mira Rajput, among others showed up at the venue.