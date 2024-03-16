Inside Ed Sheeran's fun night with B-town stars at Farah Khan's party - see pics

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to take the stage on March 16. Before the big night, director Farah Khan hosted a grand welcome party for the singer.



On Friday (March 15), who's and who of the Tinsel Town showed up at Gauri Khan's restaurant Torii to spend the night with the ''Shape of You'' singer. The guest of the evening, Ed Sheeran, arrived at the venue casually dressed in a white t-shirt and black pants.



Several celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, his girlfriend Saba Azad, Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Arshad Warsi Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, and Huma Qureshi were among the attendees.

Several photos from the evening have taken the internet by storm. Malaika Arora, looking gorgeous in the beige dress, shared a group selfie in which ED can be seen posing with her Farah and Madhuri, among others.



Huma Qureshi also shared a few photos from last night. In one photo, Qureshi can be seen posing with the English singer and songwriter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) × In the caption, Huma revealed that Ed praised her work in Anurag Kashyap's 2012 movie Gangs of Wasseypur.

She wrote, ''Last night when @teddysphotos told me he loved #gangsofwasseypur bas aur kya night was made !!! 🤍 happy faces .. thank u @farahkhankunder for the being the best host and taking the worst photos 🤣 no one like you 🤓❤️ @patralekhaa @rajkummar_rao @rachitsingh08 @aditiraohydari @worldofsiddharth @dianapenty.'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) × Host Farah Khan shared two photos, one from the last night showing her three kids posing with ED. While the second one was a years-old photograph taken at Farah's home.

In the caption, Farah shared a backstory, “Last time I had a party for Ed Shereen, the kids were not allowed up on their own terrace, as they were too small for a grown-up party.. so @teddysphotos very sweetly went to their bedroom to click pics with them (black heart emoji). This party i threw.. guess who were the 1st ones there! Time FLIESSSSSS.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) × Ed Sheeran was welcomed at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh's home Mannat earlier this week. The ''Perfect'' singer had a great time with Khan, his wife Gauri and other Bollywood celebs.

Sheeran shared a video of him with the King Khan as they both recreated later's signature hand pose.