Twitter can't keep calm as it discovers Kamala Harris is a part of BTS ARMY

It was a historic moment on Wednesday as Kamala Harris became the first person of colour and first woman Vice President of the United States. The world witnessed Harris- a South-Asian and African woman, taking oath on the steps on Capitol Hill in Washington and collectively cheered her. But it seems the BTS Army had other reasons to celebrate.



One Twitter user realised that Harris follows the popular K-pop band and instantly posted a screenshot of it.

Someone else shared a screenshot of Kamala Harris' Spotify playlist which features BTS hit track 'Boy With Luv'.

And she's a fan!!!!! Kamala Harris' Playlist got BTS' BWL on it!!!

Madam Vice President got excellent taste!

The two screenshots obviously got the ARMY excited as they claimed Harris as one of their own.



Here's how Twitter expressed excitement at discovering that Harris was part of the ARMY.

I wonder which one of ya'll is Madam Vice President Harris' ARMY stan account.....#KamalaHarris 💜 @BTS_twt

VP Kamala Harris said let me start my Vice Presidency off RIGHT 💜 @BTS_twt

Yo yo yo @VP @KamalaHarris follows @BTS_twt I didn't know I could fall deeper in love with her, but here I am

imagine youre ticketing for a bts concert and u find out kamala harris gets soundcheck instead of you

Harris is not the only political leader to like K-pop. Former US president Barack Obama and his daughter Malia too are reportedly big fans of K-Pop and are known to be SHINee fans.

Harris took oath on Wednesday and tweeted, "Ready to serve." She shared a video of her swearing-in and wrote, "It's an honour to be your Vice President."

The Joe Biden- Kamala Harris inaugural ceremony had performances by Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks.