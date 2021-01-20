Kamala Harris opts for a formal purple dress and coat for inaugural ceremony

Not a sari, not a pantsuit, Kamala Harris has gone all formal for her oath-taking at the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol Hill.



Putting an end to the speculations about her oath-taking wardrobe, Kamala Harris arrived at the Capitol Hill wearing a purple formal dress and matching coat with a detailed neckpiece complete with a brooch pin.







Vogue to release new cover of Kamala Harris after the original draws criticism



What will US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wear on Inauguration Day as she officially resumes duties as one of the world’s most powerful politicians has been on almost every fashionista’s mind. On January 20, 2021, when she takes over the office as the Vice President of the United States, many in India hoped to see her in an Indian saree to celebrate the culture she hails from.



US Inauguration Day 2021 Live updates



Kamala Harris is the daughter of an Indian born mother and Jamaican-American father. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan is a biomedical scientist who migrated from India to the US. Her Jamaican-American father Donald Harris is an economist and professor emeritus at Stanford University.



Lady Gaga, Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake: The complete celebrity line up at Joe Biden's inaugural ceremony





Known for her power dressing in a pantsuit, Kamala has kept it to the formal code in a dress this time. First Lady, Jill Biden, has opted for a teal dress and a turquoise-teal quote for her husband, Joe Biden's swearing-in as the 46th president of the United States.