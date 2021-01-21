Women opt for monochrome, colour-block at Biden-Harris inauguration

Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States, along with Vice President Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris looked regal in a purple coat by black designer Christopher John Rogers as she was sworn in as Vice President at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, making history as the first female and first black and south Asian to do so. The oath-taking ceremony saw power-dressing as the theme as women opted for monochromatic, colour-block looks to mark the day. From performers Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez to US First lady Jill Biden, here's how the women dressed at the Biden-Harris inauguration ceremony at Capitol Hill.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez kept it glamorous as she took the stage to celebrate inclusivity in America. Sporting a white pantsuit ensemble with a lace ruffle collar, reportedly Chanel, Lopez also shouted "Let's get loud!" during her performance, a nod to her turn-of-the-millennium signature hit, delighting social media.

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton donned an all-bright purple suit and matching scarf, which she paired with a dark wool coat to keep warm, The former Secretary of State matched her look with suede gloves as her blonde hair gave a beautiful contrast to the overall look.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama stuck to the monochrome power dressing in a magenta pant-suit designed by Sergio Hudson, a Black designer from South Carolina. The former first lady of United States accessorized her outfit with a black face mask and black leather gloves.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga opted for a blocked look with black and red. Wearing a black jacket featuring a symbolic golden peace dove pin and red ball skirt Gaga took the stage and sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol for the 'America United' themed event. The long-sleeved gown, reportedly Schiaparelli, featured a fitted navy drop-waist bodice with a demure mock neck collar, a look completed with a voluminous scarlet skirt

Kamala Harris

US Vice-President, Kamala Harris arrived at the Capitol Hill wearing a Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson purple formal dress and matching coat with a detailed neckpiece complete with a brooch pin. The power dresser looked every bit iconic as she took oath as the first-ever female Vice-President of the country.

Jill Biden

US First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden arrived at the inauguration in Washington D.C. on Wednesday wearing a custom ocean blue Markarian dress and coat ensemble. The tapered tea-length dress featured a chiffon bodice and a neckline hand-embellished with Swarovski pearls and crystals Dr. Biden' matching coat was adorned with a dark blue velvet collar and the same Swarovski crystals. She paired the look with a silk face mask, also by Markarian, and Jimmy Choo heels.

