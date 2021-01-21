Women opt for monochrome, colour-block at Biden-Harris inauguration

Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States, along with Vice President Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris looked regal in a purple coat by black designer Christopher John Rogers as she was sworn in as Vice President at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, making history as the first female and first black and south Asian to do so. The oath-taking ceremony saw power-dressing as the theme as women opted for monochromatic, colour-block looks to mark the day. From performers Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez to US First lady Jill Biden, here's how the women dressed at the Biden-Harris inauguration ceremony at Capitol Hill.