Lady Gaga asks for 'peace, love' at the Capitol ahead of Biden-Harris inauguration

Before her scheduled performance of the National Anthem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, Lady Gaga took a moment to share a prayer for peace. "I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans," she wrote alongside a selfie taken from the U.S. Capitol building which faced a violent act of intrusion this month.



Gaga continued: "A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance, not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸."

I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fATHiJHCq0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 19, 2021





Gaga, who has been quite vocal about her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, said that she was "deeply honoured" to have been invited to perform at the inauguration.



As America gears to welcome its 46th President, Joe Biden with a glittering ceremony, several stars will be part of the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday. A bevvy of stars of all stripes is set to participate in the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Tom Hanks.



The event will see actors, musician and even TikTok stars participated in a long day of virtual programming.



The virtual event titled 'Celebrating America' will be hosted by legendary actor Tom Hanks and will witness performances from some of the leading artists of America.



Celebrating America will air on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC. It will also live stream on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch accounts. Amazon Prime Video, Twitch and NewsNow from Fox will also stream the event.