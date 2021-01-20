Lady Gaga, Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake: The complete celebrity line up at Joe Biden's inaugural ceremony 

As America gears to welcome its 46th President, Joe Biden with a glittering ceremony, several stars will be part of the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday. A bevvy of stars of all stripes is set to participate in the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Tom Hanks.



The event will see actors, musician and even TikTok stars participated in a long day of virtual programming.



The virtual event titled 'Celebrating America' will be hosted by legendary actor Tom Hanks and will witness performances from some of the leading artists of America.

Here's a full list of celebrities who will feature in Joe Biden-Kamala Harris' inaugural ceremony.



Lady Gaga- The 'Shallow' star will be singing the US National Anthem.

Lady Gaga- The 'Shallow' star will be singing the US National Anthem.

I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸

Jennifer Lopez- The Pop diva is reportedly nervous about her performance, claimed boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

Amanda Gorman- Gorman, the first US youth poet laureate, will be reading out one of her poems at the event.



Garth Brooks- The singer joked that he would be 'the only Republican' attending the ceremony. Brooks added that his performance would serve as a "statement of unity".

Tom Hanks- The veteran actor will be hosting the star-studded TV event 'Celebrating America'.



Eva Longoria- She had already hosted the Democratic National Convention last year and now Longoria will introduce various segments throughout the 'Celebrating America' special.

Eva Longoria- She had already hosted the Democratic National Convention last year and now Longoria will introduce various segments throughout the 'Celebrating America' special.

Tonight, join myself and @Lin_Manuel for the Latino Inaugural 2021. You can tune in at 9:30pm ET here

Kerry Washington- Washington too, will be presenting certain segments along with Longoria.

The first, but not the last.💕



Kerry Washington- Washington too, will be presenting certain segments along with Longoria.

The first, but not the last.💕



A historic Inauguration day is upon us. Let's celebrate the women, like Vice President Kamala Harris (will never get sick of saying that!!!!!!😍), who by their example and by their service, open the door wider for women everywhere.

Foo Fighters- The inaugural ceremony will see Foo Fighters performing.

Foo Fighters- The inaugural ceremony will see Foo Fighters performing.

Announced today, Foo Fighters will be joining the inauguration celebration for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Tune in January 20th at 8:30pm ET.

John Legend- A vocal supporter of the Democrats, the musician will be performing at the opening ceremony.

Bruce Springsteen- Another Democrat support and a staunch Trump critic, Springsteen will be performing at the event.

Bruce Springsteen- Another Democrat support and a staunch Trump critic, Springsteen will be performing at the event.

Bruce will join our next President and Vice President @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for #Inauguration2021! Tune in Wednesday January 20 at 8:30pm ET for a night that celebrates our country's rich diversity and resilience.

Demi Lovato- Lovato is likely to perform at the event.

Demi Lovato- Lovato is likely to perform at the event.

I'm SO honored to announce that I will be joining @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris for their special event, "Celebrating America" on January 20th at 8:30pm ET/PT ❤️🤍💙 I was left speechless when I was asked to perform! Tune in with various tv networks & live streaming services 🇺🇸

Justin Timberlake- Justin Timberlake will be performing his new single 'Better Days', which will also feature Ant Clemons.

Justin Timberlake- Justin Timberlake will be performing his new single 'Better Days', which will also feature Ant Clemons.

A few months ago @AntClemons and I wrote BETTER DAYS. This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future. I'm honored to announce we'll be performing it for the Inauguration.

Jon Bon Jovi - The Bon Jovi frontman will perform for the 'Celebrating America' telecast.

Jon Bon Jovi - The Bon Jovi frontman will perform for the 'Celebrating America' telecast.

I am very honored to be part of the Presidential Inauguration tomorrow alongside so many incredible people. Tune in at 8:30pm as we ring in the new Administration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. #Inauguration2021



Lin-Manuel Miranda- 'Hamilton' mastermind Miranda will make his appearance in 'Celebrating America' special.



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar- Lakers legend will be part of the ceremony.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar- Lakers legend will be part of the ceremony.

I am proud to be joining @BidenInaugural on January 20 for a night of celebrating America! Tune in at 8:30pm as we ring in the new Administration of President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris.

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard- The country musicians will be performing their new duet, 'Undivided'.



Black Pumas- Yep, they are performing as well.

DJ Cassidy and friends- For Wednesday’s virtual “Parade Across America” festivities, DJ Cassidy will link up with Earth, Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers, Kathy Sledge, the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, the Washington Chorus and the Triumph Baptist Church Choir.

Keke Palmer- She will hosting a segment called 'Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans,' featuring incoming First Lady Jill Biden.

Tony Goldwyn- Onscreen POTUS, Goldwyn will emcee Wednesday’s “Parade Across America” as the University of Delaware and Howard University drumlines escort Biden and Harris from 15th Street to the White House.

Jon Stewart- The Late Night Show host will be part of the parade.

New Radicals- The new rock band will be there at Biden's inaugural ceremony.

Allyson Felix, Nathan Chen and Katie Ledecky- Olympic sprinter Felix, figure skater Chen and swimmer Ledecky will be part of Wednesday’s parade.

Andra Day - Singer Day will rise up to the task of performing during the parade, along with figure skater Kaitlyn Saunders.

Andra Day - Singer Day will rise up to the task of performing during the parade, along with figure skater Kaitlyn Saunders.

Watch Andra Day perform at @BidenInaugural tonight for a night of celebrating #MLKDay. Tune in at 8pm ET to listen to inspiring artists, speakers and more:

Kenny Ortega- Prolific director and choreographer Ortega will lead the 'Dance Across America' segment of the parade.

Katy Perry- Katy Perry will be performing at Joe Biden’s primetime inauguration special, and she shared a 'patriotic' picture ahead of her performance.