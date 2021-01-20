US Inauguration Day 2021 Live updates: Trump pardons 73 people including ex-aide Steve Bannon

President Donald Trump with Stephen Bannon Photograph: AFP
Jan 20, 2021, 02.45 PM
Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black were among the beneficiaries of Donald Trump's wave of pardons in his last day in office on Wednesday.
Five-time Grammy Award winner Lil Wayne, whose legal name is Dwayne Carter Jr., appeared to support Trump on the campaign trail ahead of Trump's reelection bid when Carter said he backed Trump's criminal justice reform program and economic plan for African Americans.
Carter, whose 2016 single "No Problem" won the Best Rap Performance Grammy, pleaded guilty last month to illegally possessing a loaded, gold-plated handgun when his chartered jet landed in Miami in December 2019. He faced a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Black, 23, who was born Bill Kahan Kapri, is in federal prison for making a false statement to buy a firearm, and released the album "Bill Israel" from behind bars.
Black had pleaded guilty in August 2019, and three months later was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison. He was seeking compassionate release and his commutation was supported by religious leaders, other rappers and athletes.
Jan 20, 2021, 02.00 PM
As US President departs from the White House, Iran President Hassan Rouhani said "a tyrant's era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign".
"Someone for whom all of his four years bore no fruit other than injustice and corruption and causing problems for his own people and the world."
During his presidency, Trump led a campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, pulling Washington out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018 and reimposing punishing sanctions.
Jan 20, 2021, 01.48 PM
Trump said he had given a full pardon to a former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski sentenced for stealing a trade secret on self-driving cars months before he briefly headed Uber Technologies Inc's rival unit.
Anthony Levandowski, 40, was sentenced in August to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in March. He was not in custody but a judge had said he could enter custody once the COVID-19 pandemic subsided.
The White House said Levandowski had "paid a significant price for his actions and plans to devote his talents to advance the public good."
Jan 20, 2021, 01.24 PM
Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1942 and moved to Delaware as a child.
At age 29, Biden became one of the youngest people ever elected to the United States Senate.
Jan 20, 2021, 12.45 PM
Trump had refrained from taking harsh measures against Saudi Arabia after reports emerged Khashoggi's body was dismembered in the Kingdom's Istanbul consulate in 2018.
Jan 20, 2021, 12.44 PM
The video highlights individuals including Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Botham Jean, and others who have died at the hands of the police.
Jan 20, 2021, 12.03 PM
Described by White House officials as in a state of shock after the election, Melania Trump joined with her husband in insisting that he had actually won.
Jan 20, 2021, 11.35 AM
White House officials had argued to Trump that he should not pardon himself or his family because it might look like they are guilty of crimes, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.52 AM
On a zoom call announcing the news, Brooks told reporters that he found the recent violence that broke out at the US Capitol on January 6 to be "disturbing and sad."
Interestingly, Brooks had also performed at Barack Obama’s 2008 swearing-in ceremony.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.48 AM
Biden's cabinet pick Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, "President Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China," but added, "I disagree very much with the way he went about it in a number of areas."
In a farewell address Tuesday, the outgoing president defended his record, saying he had brought unprecedented international pressure on Washington's communist rival.
"We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before," Trump said, according to excerpts released by the White House.
But he in fact consistently acted unilaterally, while both retreating from and crippling the World Trade Organization, which enforces global commerce rules.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.36 AM
Tonight, in Washington, D.C. and across the nation, we came together to honor the over 400,000 Americans we’ve lost to COVID-19. The last year has tested us in unimaginable ways, but now it’s time we begin to heal and overcome — together. pic.twitter.com/DuWhN1xjNO— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021
Biden tweets as Washington prepares to welcome the new president.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.23 AM
US President Donald Trump bestowed a rare award on King Hamad of Bahrain on Tuesday, acknowledging the Gulf state's normalisation of ties with Israel on his last full day in office.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.22 AM
Tears rolled down Biden's cheeks at a farewell ceremony in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, where he paid tribute to his late son Beau, a rising politician who died of brain cancer in 2015 aged 46.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.18 AM
Two of the 12 were removed from duty for making "inappropriate comments or texts," said National Guard Commander General Daniel Hokanson.
The actions against the 12 came amid concerns that the far-right extremists who took a part in the assault on the US Capitol on January 6 have associates or sympathisers in the US military.
Jan 20, 2021, 10.18 AM
Trump touted his administration's accomplishments stating that his main focus was on the federal vaccine program and his handling of the pandemic.
"When our nation was hit with the terrible pandemic, we produced not one, but two vaccines with record-breaking speed, and more will quickly follow. They said it couldn't be done but we did it. They call it a "medical miracle," and that's what they're calling it right now: a "medical miracle," Trump said.