In farewell address, Trump touts new beginning for 'Make America Great Again'

President Donald Trump gave a farewell address to the nation just a few hours before president-elect Joe Biden takes over as the 46th president of the United States even as Trump refused to address Biden by name.

Watch:

"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning, there's never been anything like it. The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle, but instead only grow stronger by the day," the US president said.

"As long as the American people hold in their hearts deep and devoted love of country, then there is nothing that this nation cannot achieve. Our communities will flourish. Our people will be prosperous. Our traditions will be cherished. Our faith will be strong, and our future will be brighter than ever before," the President said.

"I go from this majestic place with a loyal and joyful heart and optimistic spirit and supreme confidence that for our country and for our children, the best is yet to come. Thank you and farewell. God bless you. God bless the United States of America."

Trump touted his administration's accomplishments stating that his main focus was on the federal vaccine program and his handling of the pandemic.

"When our nation was hit with the terrible pandemic, we produced not one, but two vaccines with record-breaking speed, and more will quickly follow. They said it couldn't be done but we did it. They call it a "medical miracle," and that's what they're calling it right now: a "medical miracle," Trump said.

"For years, the American people pleaded with Washington to finally secure the nation's borders. I am pleased to say we answered that plea and achieved the most secure border in US history," the US President asserted.

"The world respects us again. Please don't lose that respect," he said.

Donald Trump hasn't publicly conceded to Biden. The US president had spent the weeks after the election blaming his loss on widespread voter fraud without any evidence

Trump's efforts to overturn the will of the voters peaked on January 6 when a violent mob of his most staunch and heavily-armed supporters overran Capitol Hill as Congress met to certify Biden's victory. The violence had left five people dead.

"All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now more than ever, we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancour, and forge our common destiny," Trump said in his outgoing message to the nation.