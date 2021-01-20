US crosses 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities as Biden pays tribute to victims

The United States on Wednesday crossed 400,000 fatalities due to coronavirus even as president-elect led a moving tribute Tuesday for US coronavirus victims.

The US which is the worst-hit country due to the virus has over 24 million infected cases.

"It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation," Biden said while paying tribute to those who died due to the virus.

"Let us shine the lights in the darkness along with the sacred pool of reflection and remember all who we lost," the US president-elect added.

The US had recorded 300,000th deaths just over a month ago. The US had recorded its first COVID-19 in February last year. The country had crossed the 100,000 death toll in May as New York became the epicentre of the virus.

According to reports, 120,000 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Amid the surge in deaths, the US began its vaccination campaign with over 10.5 million vaccinated so far with 1.6 million people having received two doses.

Biden promised 100 million doses injected during his first 100 days as US president and has said he will seek billions from Congress to fund the mass vaccination centers.

Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion rescue package, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, to revitalise the economy battling the COVID-19 crisis and economic downturn not seen since the Depression in 1931.