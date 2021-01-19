Breaking tradition: Trump plans self-farewell before Biden's inauguration ceremony

As the President-elect Joe Biden will stand in front of the US to take an oath as the new President of the US, the outgoing leader Donald Trump will be planning his own farewell party.

Traditionally, the outgoing President is supposed to be present at the inauguration ceremony of the incoming President. However, Trump has decided to break this tradition by refusing to take part in the inauguration ceremony being held on January 20.

Also read| Donald Trump to issue 100 presidential pardons on last day: Reports

Instead, Trump will be hosting a sendoff event for himself in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a military airfield in Maryland, US.

As his sendoff, Trump apparently has demanded a massive military parade and a proper farewell by the official armed forces as the commander-in-chief — a ceremony which has never happened before.

Have a look| Washington prepares for Biden's inauguration with final dress rehearsals

He has also demanded his close aides, family members, administration employees and supporters to be welcomed in a grand manner in this 'red-carpet' affair.

In this first-of-its-kind event, invitations have been sent by the White House that has invited the guests to Joint Base Andrews, a military base used by Air Force One in Maryland. The guests have been invited on Wednesday at 8 am, which is four hours before Biden's inauguration ceremony starts.

President Trump is leaving office on Wednesday. Plans are underway for a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.



This is the invite sent to supporters. It includes a list of prohibited items such as ammunition, explosives, firearms, laser pointers and toy guns. pic.twitter.com/AZNoPUxCWB — Brie Jackson (@PositivelyBrie) January 18, 2021 ×

In addition to this, the guests have been asked to reach then venue by 7:15 am and have been asked to not carry firearms, ammunition, explosives and such items — things that the Trump supporters have been using to riot around the country.

WATCH|

Several moving trucks were spotted outside the White House and Trump's new residence, the Mar-a-Lago resort, and his residence in Palm Beach.

After the ceremony, he will be flying to Mar-a-Lago, as per reports, abord the Air Force One.