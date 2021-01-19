Washington prepares for Biden's inauguration with final dress rehearsals

A few hours before the President-elect Joe Biden takes oath to lead the US, Washington decked up with colours and arms to prepare for the presidential inauguration ceremony

Parading with pride

A military color guard practices outside the US Capitol, during a dress rehearsal of the inauguration ceremony. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Final touches

Preparations being made in Washington prior to the dress rehearsal and the final ceremony. Chairs are being laid out with social distancing in mind.

(Photograph:AFP)

Fake POTUS

Stand-ins of the future POTUS and FLOTU — Joe Biden and Jill Biden — stand at the stairs showcasing the process of oath taking.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Filling in

A stand-in for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris takes the oath during inauguration ceremony rehearsals.

(Photograph:AFP)

Field of flags

Thousands of flags creating a "field of flags" are seen on the National Mall ahead of the ceremony.

(Photograph:AFP)

Prepared for worst

White House Marine sentries rehearse the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden next to a window smashed by insurgents during their incursion into the US Capitol

(Photograph:AFP)

Flagged!

Volunteers have placed the US flags around the whole seating area, a day before the ceremony begins.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Howard marches

The Howard University marching band participates in a rehearsal of the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC.

(Photograph:AFP)

Guarding lives

Thousands of National Guards have been deployed in the city, especially near the Capitol, to make sure no disruptions are caused during the inauguration ceremony.

(Photograph:AFP)

