Donald Trump to issue 100 presidential pardons on last day: Reports

The outgoing US President Donald Trump has issued several pardons in his four years of presidency, especially in the past few months. Now, he is set to issue more than 100 presidential pardons on his last day in the White House, as per reports.

A day before the President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Trump will be making history by issuing nearly 100 presidential pardons.

However, the twice-impeached President has decided not to pardon himself, or his family members, as per reports.

Trump had privately had discussions (and debates) with his close aides and family members to decide whether or not he should pardon himself, White House officials told local media.

Administration insiders, however, warned him against such a step and explained how it would be another 'extraordinary' decision taken by him that will attract a lot of criticism.

Following that decision, Trump had a closed-door meeting with his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner to churn out a list of people the Trump family wants to pardon. While the meeting ran for the whole day, it was reported that the infamous President was personally involved with details of every single case.

The list is being described to be extensive, however, his long-time friends and personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, will not get pardoned for attempting to overturn the result of November's election.

His friend-turned-foe Steve Bannon will also not be a part of this list after he was charged with defrauding donators of the controversial US-Mexico border wall.

"Everything is a transaction. He likes pardons because it is unilateral. And he likes doing favours for people he thinks will owe him," a source told the local media house.