Rappers Lil Wayne, Kodak Black in line for Donald Trump's pardons for these crimes

A lot is at stake after Donald Trump conceded defeat and accepted that Joe Biden has won the US election to become the next president. Among other things, there are people in line for pardon from Trump.

Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black are among the celebrities in line for President Donald Trump’s pardons.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Trump is considering pardoning Lil Wayne, with whom he posed for a photo during the presidential campaign. Lil Wayne pled guilty in federal district court in December for illegally possessing a loaded, gold-plated handgun, while traveling to Florida on a private plane in 2019. He could serve up to 10 years in jail. He’s previously served eight months in jail in New York after being convicted of criminal possession of a weapon.

Another celebrity on his list is rapper Kodak Black who was sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapons charges. Kodak Black had admitted to lying on background-check forms while buying multiple firearms. Two of the weapons were later found by police at crime scenes, including one with Kodak Black’s fingerprints and a live round in the chamber that had been used to fire at a rap artist.

Trump plans on announcing the pardons on what is expected to be his final day in office, January 19.

