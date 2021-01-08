Singer Jay Kay denies being at the Capitol Hill as fans mistake him for one of the rioters

Several images of pro-Trump mob storming inside the Capitol Hill splashed all over the internet on Wednesday. One photo of a man with an elaborate headgear caught everyone's attention and several thought it was singer Jay Kay.



The frontman of group Jamiroquai noticed his name was trending as many mistook him as one of the rioters who breached the security of the US Capitol building.

Many seemed to confuse the two men thanks to their similar headwear.



Jay had to ultimately clarify on Twitter as he wrote, "Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that's my crowd. Stay safe everyone, J xxx."



The 51-year-old singer is often seen wearing opulent headwear while performing on stage. As a result, some were quick to believe that he was among the rioters photographed breaking into the Senate chamber on Wednesday with no shirt wearing red, white and blue face paint and what appeared to be Viking horns.



The actual person has since then been identified as 32-year-old Jake Angeli, a noted staple at similar events in the Arizona area who is also known as the 'Q Shaman' due to his outlandish attire and support of the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to the New York Post.

Meanwhile, Jay Kay also shared a video of himself further explaining to the online community that he was not in fact in Washington DC.

"Good morning world!" he said, "Now some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night but I’m afraid I wasn’t with all those freaks."