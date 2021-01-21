Oprah to Mark Ruffalo: Celebrities welcome Joe Biden-Kamala Harris to lead America in new direction

Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday, vowing to end the ‘uncivil war’ in a deeply divided country reeling from a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.



With the US Capitol encircled by thousands of armed troops two weeks after a mob laid siege to it, Biden took the oath of office administered by US Chief Justice John Roberts and became the oldest US president in history at age 78. Kamala Devi Harris made history at the stroke of noon when she became the first vice president of Indian descent.



The daughter of Shyamala Gopalan became the first Indian American, the first woman, and the first African American vice president, putting her a heartbeat away from the presidency. The historic moment in the US met with enthusiasm in Hollywood's corridors. While the event saw the presence of Lady Gaga singing the National Anthem and Jennifer Lopez, serving a hopeful, peaceful future with her songs, many celebrities took to Twitter to mark the occasion.



From Oprah to Mark Ruffalo and Mindy Kaling, here's how celebrities reacted on Biden-Harris inauguration at the Capitol Hill:

He is finally gone. The nightmare has come to its fitful end. A bunch of trump elite criminals pardoned in the shroud of night. The Golden Toilet Presidency is over. A turd is a turd no matter where it lays. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 20, 2021 ×

The virtual event titled 'Celebrating America' will be hosted by legendary actor Tom Hanks and will witness performances from some of the leading artists of America.



The event will see actors, musician and even TikTok stars participated in a long day of virtual programming.

