Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez strike the patriotic chord at Biden-Harris inauguration

Lady Gaga became the voice of democracy with a rendition of the national anthem at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's inauguration ceremony.

Accompanied by the Marine band and wearing a black jacket featuring a symbolic golden peace dove pin and red ball skirt Gaga took the stage and sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the West front of the U.S. Capitol for the 'America United' themed event, during the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman to hold that position. The long-sleeved gown, reportedly Schiaparelli, featured a fitted navy drop-waist bodice with a demure mock neck collar, a look completed with a voluminous scarlet skirt that ensured she kept her Covid-friendly distance.



"Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change — between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning," Gaga tweeted shortly before the performance. "My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land."





Prior to Wednesday's performance, Gaga also performed a critically lauded rendition of the national anthem at Super Bowl 50 in 2016, prior to headlining the big game's halftime show one year later.

Following Gaga's performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" Jennifer Lopez took the stage, performing Woody Guthrie's classic "This Land Is Your Land", a tune with socialist leanings the folk legend is said to have written in response to the more nationalistic "God Bless America."

Bronx-raised with Puerto Rican roots, Lopez finished with "America The Beautiful", adding in a line of Spanish: "Siempre con libertad y justicia para todos" ("Liberty and justice for all, always").



Sporting a white pantsuit ensemble with a lace ruffle collar, reportedly Chanel, Lopez also shouted "Let's get loud!" during her performance, a nod to her turn-of-the-millennium signature hit, delighting social media.



Lopez took a moment to honor those protecting the nation as she prepared for her performance. She posted a sweet video to Instagram of herself taking the selfie with the troops, in which she can be heard asking, "Are we all in?" before snapping a few shots.

"What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women," the singer began the heartfelt caption. "Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. 🇺🇸 Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans. ❤️🤍💙 #inauguration2021"





