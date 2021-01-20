Jennifer Lopez arrives in Washington DC ahead of Biden-Harris inauguration in chic avatar

Jennifer Lopez is in Washington DC ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony and her touchdown avatar was nothing less than chic.



The singer-actor took to Instagram to announce her arrival in the capital city. Lopez donned a head-to-toe look from Italian fashion designer Alberta Ferretti, which featured a charcoal grey sweater, slouchy trousers, boots, a wool trench and a fedora. The artist also donned a textured belt, brown crocodile-embossed handbag and sunglasses to complete her look.







As America gears to welcome its 46th President, Joe Biden with a glittering ceremony, several stars will be part of the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday. A bevvy of stars of all stripes is set to participate in the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Tom Hanks.



Tom Hanks will host the primetime special, which already includes Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and Foo Fighters performing at “iconic locations across the country,” according to a statement from the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Celebrating America will air on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC. It will also live stream on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch accounts. Amazon Prime Video, Twitch and NewsNow from Fox will also stream the event.