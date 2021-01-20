Now, Trump mulls floating 'Patriot Party' after White House exit: Report

According to reports, outgoing US President Donald Trump contemplated the possibility of launching a new political party called the "Patriot Party" after he leaves the White House on January 20.

Trump has repeatedly said Biden's victory during the US elections in November 3 was due to vote fraud without citing any evidence. The US president reluctantly allowed transition of power to the incoming Biden administration but did not concede defeat.

During his farewell message, the US president touted new beginning for his 'Make America Great Again' campaign which brought him to power in 2016. The president's relations with the Republican Party soured after violence erupted in the Capital Hill by largely Trump's supporters.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who has been a Trump supporter openly declared that the "mob was fed lies" as America reacted angrily to the violence at the Capitol.

"They were provoked by the president and other powerful people," McConnell said, adding,"they tried to use fear and violence to stop."

"But we pressed on. We stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation, not even for one night," McConnell asserted.

At least five people had died during the violence. Trump was further sidelined in his own party after the House Democrats moved an impeachment motion against the US president over the Capitol violence.

McConnell hasn't ruled out voting for the conviction. Democrat Chuck Schumer who is expected to take over as Senate Majority Leader had also lashed out at Trump for his alleged role in riots.

"Rioters, insurrectionists, white supremacists, and domestic terrorists tried to prevent the transfer of power," Schumer said, adding," "They were incited by none other than the president of the United States."



