As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make history in US, reactions from world leaders pour in

On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States, along with Vice President Kamala Harris. Soon after being sworn in, leaders from across the world congratulated the new president, wishing him all the best. Here are some reactions.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Biden. Take a look:

My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021 ×

United Kingdom's Prime Minister also congratulated Biden on being sworn in. He also wished Kamala Harris all the best.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration. America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 20, 2021 ×

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video message from his official account.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

"Congratulations President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on your historic inauguration. pic.twitter.com/wf6a5XhiVe — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 20, 2021 ×

Pedro Sanchez, the Prime Minister of Spain also posted a message, calling it a ''great day''

Today is a great day. The Administration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris begins its journey. All the successes and support of Spain in this era of hope and future. We'll work with the US for democracy and the reinforcement of a more just, sustainable & inclusive global governance. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 20, 2021 ×

Finnish Prime Minister Marin also responded to the inauguration.

Vice President @KamalaHarris, my warmest congratulations! I look forward working with you and the new administration. Finland wants to strenghten our good relations and cooperation even further. Climate, equality and human rights need strong voices. — Sanna Marin (@MarinSanna) January 20, 2021 ×

Calling Kamala Harris' Vice Presidency historic, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the following

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris on being sworn-in as @VP. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021 ×

President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen also reacted to the inauguration

Congratulations @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and @KamalaHarris – the first woman Vice-President of the US!



Thank you for the inspiring inaugural address and for the offer to cooperate.



Europe is ready for a fresh start.#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Re7vaoUlHS — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 20, 2021 ×

European Council's President Charles Michel also extended his wishes to Biden-Harris duo in French

Je souhaite au Président @JoeBiden et à la Vice-Présidente @KamalaHarris tout le succès dans leur projet de rassembler le peuple américain et sortir leur pays de la pandémie.



Il est temps de nous concentrer à nouveau sur nos convictions et de relancer la relation UE-US. 🇪🇺🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Khe9orBPM4 — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) January 20, 2021 ×

Russian President Vladimir Putin is yet to congratulate Biden, but a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry said the following - "We expect that the new US administration will take a more constructive approach in its dialogue with us... We are ready for such work on principles of equal rights and taking mutual interests into account."

Irish Prime Minister also congratulated Biden-Harris on Twitter:

Today a true friend of Ireland @JoeBiden became the 46th President of the USA. As he said in his speech, it is a day of history and hope and I look forward to forging ever closer ties between our two great nations. #InaugurationDay — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) January 20, 2021 ×

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan also joined other leaders in wishing Biden on Twitter

I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his inauguration. Look forward to working with @POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade & economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption & promoting peace in region & beyond — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 20, 2021 ×

Chile's President Pinera also extended his wishes to Joe Biden

Today @JoeBiden takes office as the 46th U.S. President. His Administration will have the mission of healing the soul of the country and strengthening civic friendship.



The commitment to democracy, freedom and human rights recognizes no borders.

I wish President Biden the best. — Sebastian Piñera (@sebastianpinera) January 20, 2021 ×

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga congratulated the duo, reaffirming his pledge to work together

Congratulations to President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris on your inauguration. Japan and the United States are allies tied firmly by bonds and shared universal values. — 菅 義偉 (@sugawitter) January 20, 2021 ×

France's Macron forwarded "Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people!"

To @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris.

Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people!

We are together.

We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 20, 2021 ×

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada wished both Biden and Harris good luck, promising to continue their partnership