As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make history in US, reactions from world leaders pour in

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 20, 2021, 10.40 PM(IST)

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff salute as they arrive ahead of the inauguration of Biden, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021 Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States, along with Vice President Kamala Harris. Soon after being sworn in, leaders from across the world congratulated the new president, wishing him all the best. Here are some reactions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Biden. Take a look:

United Kingdom's Prime Minister also congratulated Biden on being sworn in. He also wished Kamala Harris all the best.

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video message from his official account.

Pedro Sanchez, the Prime Minister of Spain also posted a message, calling it a ''great day''

Finnish Prime Minister Marin also responded to the inauguration.

Calling Kamala Harris' Vice Presidency historic, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the following

President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen also reacted to the inauguration

European Council's President Charles Michel also extended his wishes to Biden-Harris duo in French

Russian President Vladimir Putin is yet to congratulate Biden, but a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry said the following - "We expect that the new US administration will take a more constructive approach in its dialogue with us... We are ready for such work on principles of equal rights and taking mutual interests into account."

Irish Prime Minister also congratulated Biden-Harris on Twitter:

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan also joined other leaders in wishing Biden on Twitter

Chile's President Pinera also extended his wishes to Joe Biden

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga congratulated the duo, reaffirming his pledge to work together

France's Macron forwarded "Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people!"

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada wished both Biden and Harris good luck, promising to continue their partnership

