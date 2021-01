A day of many firsts: Highlights from US presidential inauguration

Today's presidential inauguration marked a series of firsts for the United States. From the country's oldest president to its first woman vice president, and the youngest poet to perform at the ceremony - the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States - Joe Biden was a sign of the times. Take a look at the key highlights

Biden's promise to end 'uncivil war'

US President Joe Biden in his first speech as head of the state appealed all Americans to come together and unite and 'end uncivil war'. Biden's tone and words were a continuation of the steadfast message he has been sending across ever since results of US Presidential Elections were out in December 2020. During his speech, he assured that he will work as hard for those who did not support him as for those who supported him during the election campaign. Former US President Donald Trump was not present for Biden's inauguration ceremony. Former Vice-President Mike Pence was in attendance.

(Photograph:Reuters)