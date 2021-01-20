World leaders welcome US transfer of power to Joe Biden

Iran

President Hassan Rouhani did not miss the opportunity to hail the departure of "tyrant" Trump, with Tehran repeatedly calling on Washington to lift sanctions imposed over its nuclear drive. Biden's administration wants the United States back in the landmark Iran nuclear accord which Trump withdrew from, conditional on Tehran's return to strict compliance.

A "tyrant's era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign," Rouhani said. "We expect (the Biden administration) to return to law and to commitments, and try in the next four years, if they can, to remove the stains of the past four years."



