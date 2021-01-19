Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige speak out against police brutality in powerful video

Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, T.I., Khalid, and more stars came together to call out police brutality in a powerful video. In the video celebrities addressed the ways in which Black and brown people have died at the hands of police including while sleeping inside their own home, riding a bike, sitting in a wheelchair, walking down the street, and coping with a mental health condition.

The video highlights individuals including Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Botham Jean, and others who have died at the hands of the police. The video starts with Keys reinstating the 2016 movement of bringing focus to #BlackLivesMatter with '23 ways you could be killed for being black in America'. In conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday (Jan. 18), the Black Music Action Coalition and #breathewithme Revolution have shared a new video, titled “17 More Ways You Could Be Killed if You Are Black in America,” featuring numerous music artists bringing attention to African-Americans who were killed as a result of racism.





In addition to Keys, Blige and T.I., the three-minute clip also features stars like Khalid, Ty Dolla $ign and Offset stating the cause of death for Black victims like Jordan Edwards, Ronell Foster and Botham Jean, among others.



The video was released in an effort to encourage the forthcoming Biden-Harris Administration to launch a United States Commission on Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation during its first 100 days in office.