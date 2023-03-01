TV host calls Ram Charan Indian Brad Pitt. Here's how RRR star responded. Watch

Actor Ram Charan is currently in the United States in the run-up to the Oscars, where his film, the historical epic action film RRR, is nominated. In an appearance on KTLA Entertainment, the host Sam Rubin said the actor has been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India, to which Charan replied humbly, "I mean, I like Brad Pitt for sure." The short promo video went viral on social media sites, particularly Twitter. You can watch it below.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also stars NTR Rama Rao. It follows two real-life revolutionaries who took on the might of the British Empire in the early 20th century. Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR) join forces in 1920 to fight the foreign colonialists. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also in the cast of RRR.

The film has already won a Golden Globe for the song 'Naatu Naatu' and is up for an Oscar in the same category. It was a huge hit in India and even earned respectable money through a limited release in overseas markets like North America and Europe.

But it was the Netflix release worldwide that catapulted the film from the 'mildly popular' category to a worldwide sensation. 'Naatu Naatu' has become something of a phenomenon across the world, with thousands of people recreating the song's choreography and sharing it on social media sites. The song will be performed during the Oscars later this month.

Everyone from comedians to actors to filmmakers in Hollywood has found themselves transfixed by the audacious action of the film and the direction of Rajamouli. The director had similarly enjoyed rapturous responses the world over for his Baahubali movies, though RRR arguably has had an even bigger impact.

