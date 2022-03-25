'RRR' review: SS Rajamouli delivers a superhero film set in pre-independent India

It can be safely said that SS Rajamouli is a genre in himself. The kind of environment he creates in his movies- typical visual dramas, larger than life characters and a story that often takes a flight to fantasy- is one of a kind. They may appear illogical at times but the visual grandeur and the extravagance that Rajamouli displays makes film surely 'paisa vasool'. His latest- pre-independence drama- 'RRR' largely falls in the same category - but falls short of being a typical Rajamouli masterpiece.



Set in pre-independent India (year not specified), the film's plot is a one-line story actually. A British officer and his wife forcefully take a tribal girl from the Gond community under their custody and it is up to the local tribal hero Bhima (Jr NTR) to rescue the child from the vicious clutches of the whites. He along with a few other members of his community head to Delhi, where the young girl is held captive. Bhima goes undercover in search of her. Meanwhile, Ram, a ferociously brave British cop is given the task to find Bhim and his men and arrest them.



The brief given to Ram is almost dismal and it is literally looking for a needle in a haystack but in Rajamouli's universe not only do the two cross paths but also become friends. One is longing to reunite with his sister, one is longing to complete his job and earn a promotion. How the two set on to their task, clash and fight for what is right forms the rest of the story.



The story of 'RRR' may be set in pre-independent India but the freedom struggle serves merely as a backdrop. The story could be set in any era to be fair, because more than the plot, the film concentrates on proving the machismo of its two lead actors. They are not any ordinary humans- they are in fact superheroes who from time to time defy logic and gravity to fight evil. They are ferocious, they make wild animals a part of their entourage (yes, you read that right) and defend blazing guns with bows and arrows. It is that illogical. At one moment they are in pain and bleeding, but in the next moment signing heroic songs or even better, breaking limbs and smashing heads. For them- everything seems a cakewalk.



The story takes the leads to Delhi, and in Rajamouli's pre-independent Delhi, senior police officers live in palaces with private jails, and their wives call the shots on prisoners of the state. She even offers her own pair of scourge to the commanding officer to lash the said prisoner. There is a suspension of disbelief all throughout the film. Delhi also has lush green forests it seems.



While 'RRR' is laced with illogical scenes, Rajamouli serves a visually stunning film. The action scenes are in plenty and some may appear slightly gory but at the same time, they are stunningly choreographed. You haven't seen anything like this before and no filmmaker can match up to this big canvas. And that's how the film redeems itself. It takes a flight to fantasy and makes everything larger than life and visually stunning.



You may find yourself shaking your head in disbelief at the beginning but eventually go with the flow because the film engulfs you with visuals.





The two leads, Ram Charan and Jr NTR deliver credible performances. They perform really tough action sequences well and are convincing in their respective roles. Of course, the drama is a few notches higher for JR NTR's character but it suits him. I watched the Hindi version of the film and it seems the two actors have dubbed for their own characters- the accent is hard to miss. Because it is a Rajamouli film, actors like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Makran Deshpande play cameo roles and let the two men take away most of the limelight.



Music by MM Kreem is soulful and melodious and the background score ably supports the narrative. The film though is nearly three hours long and can tire you out with an unending action sequence at some point.



'RRR' is a superhero fantasy film. Best not to compare it Rajamouli's immensely successful 'Baahubali' franchise and it isn't even as sharp as 'Eega'. It was perhaps set out be a masala entertainer and it is just that. But could a filmmaker of SS Rajamouli's stature have made a film with a more coherent plotline? Yes for sure.