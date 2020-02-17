Top 5 Hollywood news today: Elton John stops concert mid-way, James Bond China promotions cancelled

Top 5 Hollywood news today includes Elton John breaking down mid-concert owing to ill health, Sia and BTS announcing their collaboration and upcoming James Bond film 'No Time To Die' promotions getting cancelled in China owing to coronavirus scare.

Here's your top roundup:

No Time To Die: China misses its date with James Bond due to coronavirus

The 25th James Bond film 'No Time To Die' is perhaps one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to see Daniel Craig play 007 one last time, but the star is not going to promote the film in China.

Read in detail: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/Hollywood-news-no-time-to-die-china-misses-its-date-with-james-bond-due-to-coronavirus-281024

Elton John cuts short concert mid-way due to illness, breaks down on stage and apologises

British singer Elton John had to cut short his Auckland concert midway after he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia. The singer broke down in tears on stage at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium after he was unable to sing despite receiving medical assistance.

Read in detail: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/celebrity-news-elton-john-cuts-short-concert-mid-way-due-to-illness-breaks-down-on-stage-and-apologises-281029

Popstar Sia to collaborate with BTS for a single in their new album 'Map Of The Soul: 7'

For those who are eagerly waiting for K Pop band BTS' new album 'Map of the Soul: 7', there is some good news. The popular band is collaborating with pop star Sia for one of the singles in the album.

Read in detail: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/holllywood-news-popstar-sia-to-collaborate-with-bts-for-a-single-in-their-new-album-map-of-the-soul-7-281018

Steven Spielberg's son Sawyer makes big-screen acting debut in 'Honeydew'

Ace director Steven Spielberg`s son Sawyer Spielberg` has hit the big screens with an acting debut in horror movie `Honeydew.`

Read in detail: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-steven-spielbergs-son-sawyer-makes-big-screen-acting-debut-in-honeydew-281011

'Queen of Katwe' actor Nikita Pearl Waligwa dead at 15, Mira Nair mourns

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who starred in the 2016 sports drama 'Queen of Katwe', has died. She was 15. Waligwa had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, Deadline quoted Ugandan media.

Read in detail:https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/queen-of-katwe-actor-nikita-pearl-waligwa-dead-at-15-mira-nair-mourns-281116