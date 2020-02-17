No Time To Die: China misses its date with James Bond due to coronavirus

The 25th James Bond film 'No Time To Die' is perhaps one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to see Daniel Craig play 007 one last time, but the star is not going to promote the film in China.



Ahead of the film's release in April, Daniel Craig and the rest of the cast were to visit China for a publicity tour. But due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, the event has been cancelled.



'No Time To Die' also had planned to have Beijing premiere for fans and cast but that too stands cancelled now. Watch the trailer here



Following the outbreak of the deadly disease that has already claimed 1770 lives in China, authorities in Beijing have ordered everyone returning to the city to go into quarantine for 14 days. The country has also shut down nearly 70,000 cinema screens all over China for the same reason.



Now, China is one of Hollywood's biggest market. And pundits feel that the outbreak of Coronavirus would definitely affect the business of 'No Time To Die' majorly. The last Bond film- 'Spectre'- broke records with £36 million earnings in China in the opening weekend alone.



'No Time To Die' is Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the famous secret agent. The film also features Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek who plays the villain in the film.