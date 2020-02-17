Elton John cuts short concert mid-way due to illness, breaks down on stage and apologises 

British singer Elton John had to cut short his Auckland concert midway after he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia. The singer broke down in tears on stage at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium after he was unable to sing despite receiving medical assistance.



Later the singer took to his Instagram page on Sunday night to apologise to fans who had turned up for the show.



"I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible," he said in the post.



"I played and sang my heart out until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had," he added.

The singer had to be assisted from the stage after he failed to sing 'Daniel'.



The singer won an Academy Award last week for best original song in his own biopic, 'Rocketman'.

John, in fact, had told the crowd early in the concert that he was ill and his voice was "shot", but he was determined to put on a great show.



He struggled to perform `Candle in the Wind` and told the audience he did not know how long he could continue, the Herald said. He briefly left the stage but returned in a new costume.



Several songs later he had lost his voice entirely and the show was over. He was seen weeping and waving to a cheering crowd as he left the stage, assisted by medics.



The concert was part of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.



Elton John is scheduled to play two more Auckland shows - on Tuesday, February 18 and Thursday, February 20. There has been no news of the shows getting cancelled and are expected to take place as per the schedule. Media reports state that doctors are confident that John will recover by then.