From Elton John to Madonna: 7 singers who cancelled their concerts due to health problems

Travelling from city to city and with back-to-back concerts- sometimes the schedules of pop stars can take a toll on their health. Recently Elton John had to cut short his Auckland concert owing to illness. John's incident once again has brought to focus the hectic lifestyle that most of these singers lead which effect their health to a great extent. John is not the only singer to have cancelled his concert- here are other performers who have cancelled their concerts due to their illness.

Elton John

Sir Elton John had to cut short his Auckland concert on Saturday owing to an illness. John couldn't sing and had to be taken off stage mid-concert. This is not the first time that the legendary singer has cancelled his concert. Earlier the singer called off a concert at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on January 16 due to an illness. Before this, the singer had many times disappointed her fans, even once cancelled a show just a few minutes before he was supposed to go on stage due to an ear infection.

(Photograph:Twitter)