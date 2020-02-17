Steven Spielberg's son Sawyer makes big-screen acting debut in 'Honeydew'

Ace Director Steven Spielberg`s son Sawyer Spielberg` has hit the big screens with an acting debut in horror movie `Honeydew.`



The 27-year-old actor`s first feature film is set to debut at the European Film Market in Berlin later this month, cited the New York Post.



The movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is a "feverish horror set in New England, where strange cravings and hallucinations befall a young couple after seeking shelter in the home of an ageing farmer and her peculiar son."

"We are thrilled to introduce Devereux Milburn's vision to the market at this year's EFM... With shades of De Palma's frenetic editing and sound design brought into a modern context, Honeydew immerses you in a nightmare that is sure to satisfy all cravings for a fresh, stylish backwoods horror," said Yellow Veil Pictures co-founder Justin Timms.



Apart from Sawyer, the movie also stars Malin Barr and Barbara Kingsley.

Sawyer is Speilberg and actress Kate Capshaw's son.