'To me, it's my life', Russian influencers cry inconsolably over Instagram ban

The Russian social media influencers, who enjoy a huge following, are sobbing uncontrollably after their country banned Instagram in the country.



The move comes into effect from Monday and cut off approximately 80 million users from the platform.



Before Monday, many social media influencers took to their Instagram to bid a tearful goodbye to the photo-sharing app. The videos of influences crying have taken the internet by storm.

Russian reality TV star Olga Buzova shared her last post on Sunday. In the video, she is weeping over the ban, as she says banning the app feels like 'her life is being taken away from her'.



“I am not afraid of admitting that I do not want to lose you,” Buzova, 36, told her 23.3 million fans, according to Insider.

“I do not know what the future holds,” she further sobbed in the seven-minute video. “I don’t know. I just shared my life, my work, and my soul. I did not do this all as a job for me — this is a part of my soul. It feels like a big part of my heart and my life is being taken away from

me.”

Another video that is going around on Twitter is of an unnamed Russian blogger, who broke down in tears and said, ''To me, it's [Instagram] just all life, it's the soul.'' The video was shared on a Twitter account of Nexta TV.

Speaking during a video live-streaming on Telegram, she said, ''Do you think that for me, as an Instagram influencer, this is [a] source of income? To me, it's [Instagram] just all life, it's the soul. It's the one with which I wake up, fall asleep, f***ing five years in a row.''



These videos are being widely shared on social media around the globe and people are continuously criticising them.

One of the #Russian bloggers cries that in two days her Instagram will stop working



She does not care at all about the thousands of dead people, including her compatriots. Obviously, her biggest worry right now is that she won't be able to post pictures of food from restaurants. pic.twitter.com/LSdBiSlwHr — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022

Responding to their video, people slammed them on how they are not crying over the critical situation and thousands of dead people, but their biggest worry right now is that they won't be able to post pictures and their followers.



''God, in Ukraine, people are dying, children are in the subway, there is nowhere to sleep, they have lost everything, and you are crying because of Instagram," one person commented in response to Buzova's post.

Many Russian influencers told their followers to follow them on other social media platforms to continue following their content.



Russia's Instagram ban comes a week after it blocked Facebook. The ban was announced Friday after Meta — the parent company of both Instagram and Facebook — announced a new policy applying to some countries including Ukraine that allows calls for violence in posts about the Russian invasion into the country.



"As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as 'death to the Russian invaders.' We still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.