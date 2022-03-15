In Pics: Ukrainian colours paint Britain's streets, street art shows support for Kyiv

One mural by London-based mural artist WOSKerski depicted a woman wearing a blue and yellow hat - the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Close the sky
Others had phrases such as "Close the Sky above Ukraine" and "Free Ukraine".
(Photograph:Reuters)
Ukraine's resilience
Nineteen days into Russia's invasion, its troops have still failed to capture any of Ukraine's 10 biggest cities, despite hammering several of them with relentless bombardment.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Standing strong
Russian forces have been bearing down on the capital Kyiv from the northeast and northwest, but have made little progress so far towards the capital itself, despite heavy fighting that has reduced suburbs on the outskirts to rubble.
(Photograph:Reuters)
UK's warning
In the face of the rapidly escalating Russian agression, the British Defence Ministry has warned on Twitter that Russia might use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine in response to a staged attack on Russian troops.
"Such an operation could take the form of a faked attack, a staged 'discovery' of agents or munitions or fabricated evidence of alleged Ukrainian planning to use such weapons."