/The Vampire Diaries stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley reunite for You Deserve to Know adaptation

It's official! Nearly a decade after The Vampire Diaries wrapped up its iconic eight-season run, Nina Dobrev, aka Elena Gilbert, and Paul Wesley, aka Stefan Salvatore, are officially returning to share the screen once again. The news has gone viral, sparking a wave of excitement among fans, who can’t keep calm at witnessing their favourite couple, Elena and Stefan, together again.

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley to feature in You Deserve to Know

After dominating TV and phone screens with their undeniable on-screen chemistry in the romantic thriller Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley are officially reuniting. One of the fan-favourite duos is gearing up to star opposite one another yet again in the TV adaptation of Aggie Blum Thompson's 2025 novel You Deserve to Know. The pair have also shaken hands in serving as executive producers.

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Taking to Instagram with the big announcement, Nina Dobrev shared a screenshot of Deadline's article and jotted a beautiful message for her fans. The post read, "I’ve been waiting to share this one. @paulwesley and I are reuniting to executive produce and star in ‘You Deserve to Know’. We fell in love with this novel, and getting to help shape its adaptation from both sides of the camera has been incredibly exciting. So grateful to our partners at @hulu, @unwell, @alexandracooper and @kapital_entertainment. Let’s do this!!!!!"

What's the story about?

According to a report by Deadline, the new series is set to follow three suburban couples who are neighbours as they navigate the trail of secrets that are unveiled when one of their husbands is murdered.

It is believed that Nina Dobrev will play Gwen, and Wesley will play Scott. They are two neighbours on opposite sides of the murder investigation.

The ultimate Vampire Diaries universe