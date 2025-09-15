5 best TV shows based on books to watch on Netflix

Several bestsellers have been adapted as popular web series. From You to The Vampire Diaries, here are some popular titles on Netflix which are actually based on books.
Books are a window to the world. They take you to places that one can only dream of. Many of these books make for perfect plots of films and series. Here take a look at some of the popular Netflix shows that are actually based on books.
The popular web series on Netflix, Bridgerton is a British web series which is based on the novel named Queen Charlotte, written by Julia Quinn. The series reflects the time of the early 1800s, revolves around the Bridgerton family in a fictitious town in England called Bridgerton. Each season focuses on one of the eight Bridgerton siblings who navigate life and struggle to find love, freedom and happiness.
Caroline Kepnes written novel, You has been the inspiration for Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble to make a web series on the same name. Highlighting the story of an obsessively dangerous man, Joe Goldeberg, who goes to great lengths for the woman he loves. He becomes a human monster by killing people and disposing of their bodies so that no one can catch him.
Based on the L.J Smith written novel by the same name, The Vampire Diaries is a highly acclaimed TV show featuring the story of Vampire brothers, Stefan and Damon Salvatore, who came back from the dead and gradually fell in love with the human named Elena Gilbert.
13 Reasons Why, is a web series based on the adult novel by the same name by Jay Asher. The story focuses on the girl named Hannah Baker, who, after facing peer pressure from her batchmates, committed suicide. She recorded 13 tapes explaining everything with the clues and hints for those 13 people who are responsible for taking her life.
The bestseller, Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr inspired maker Joshua Safran to make a 6-part web series with the same name. The 6-season series is a story of a widowed woman, a nurse practitioner from LA who shifts to the Northern California town of Virgin River for a fresh start.