Taylor Swift launches Eras tour with three-hour-long set, including 44 songs

Returning to the stage after almost five years, Taylor Swift opened her US concert series with a three-hour, fifteen-minute extravaganza, including 44 hit songs from across her career. "I can't even go into how much I've missed you," the pop star said while taking the stage for the opening night of her Eras tour.

She kicked off the first concert of the 27-date Eras Tour on Friday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Super Bowl was organised a month ago.

While announcing the dates of the tour, she promised that the show would be a journey through all of her musical eras and increased her fans' curiosity, causing Ticketmaster's systems to fall over.

Despite the Ticketmaster controversy, the tour broke the record for the most concert tickets sold by an artist in a single day by selling over 2.4 million seats in just a few hours. Approximately 14 million users were on the site during the presale push.

About 70,000 of those fans attended the first Eras Tour show in Arizona.

The concert began with a six-song set from her album Lover. She ended the concert with a seven-song set from her latest album Midnights. In between, she played clusters of songs from her other albums. It took 44 songs and just over three hours for her to span her 17-year career.

Swift also acknowledged the Ticketmaster furore that sullied the run-up to the tour. She told the crowd that she understands it took "considerable effort" for them to be there.

After another show at the same venue on Saturday night, the tour will move to Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas and then AT&T Stadium near Dallas. It will conclude with two Los Angeles shows in August.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE