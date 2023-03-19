Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's Indore gig forcefully stopped by Bajrang Dal; incident caught on camera

Bigg Boss 16 winner and Pune-based rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi's Indore gig was forcefully stopped by members of a political group over some curse words used in his songs. The incident took place on Friday night in Indore.

According to reports, some men claiming to be from Hindu nationalist organisations, Bajrang Dal and Karni Sena, shouted the Jai Shri Ram slogans from the stage and disrupted Stan's live concert. They even threatened to beat the rapper and were seen asking for the hotel where Stan is staying.

The goons claimed that the rapper is polluting the young minds of the country by using abuse-filled lyrics.

The incident was caught on camera. The viral video shows some men with orange scarves hurling abuse at the rapper from the stage.

In the name of jai shree ram goans are Threatning #MCStan by life which is not at all Acceptable.@IndoreCollector @comindore is this the respect artists should get ?



Questions also arises on Indore police

Failing to provide a better security



PUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN pic.twitter.com/25uBkmQMTM — 𝙈𝘾 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙉 𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 𝙁𝘾⛓️ (@ItsTeamMCStan) March 18, 2023

Stan's fans rushed to the comment section to support the rapper. One user wrote, "Only #LordRam knows what action will be taken by hon CM @ChouhanShivraj! Lawlessness in #SmartCity! The statement 'Everyone is equal in the eyes of law' suddenly becomes void! Welcome to #NewIndia!" Another commented, "You can stop the concert, but not MC Stan. He is the best." And, one wrote, "Unemployment is skyrocketing!"

The performance was a part of the rapper's MC Stan Basti Ka Hasti India tour, where he will be performing across 10 cities, including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. He began his nationwide tour named earlier this month.

Stan performed in Nagpur on Saturday. After Nagpur, he will be performing in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Delhi.

