India's Home Minister Amit Shah meets father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan | Viral pics

India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah penned a heartfelt note after meeting Telugu cinema veteran Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, who recently returned from California after attending Oscars 2023. Shah congratulated Charan and his team for getting an Oscar for RRR's "Naatu Naatu".

For those initiated, the foot-tapping track from SS Rajamouli’s directorial won the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards.

Shah met the father-son duo on Friday while attending the India Today Conclave 2023. Later in a Twitter post, Shah wrote that the Telugu film industry has significantly influenced India's "culture & economy".

"Delighted meeting @KChiruTweets and @AlwaysRamCharan- two legends of Indian Cinema. The Telugu film industry has significantly influenced India’s culture & economy. Have congratulated Ram Charan on the Oscar win for the "Naatu Naatu" song and the phenomenal success of the RRR," Shah tweeted alongside photographs from the meeting.

Charan thanked the home minister for the heartfelt tweet and wrote, "Truly an honour to meet our Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah Ji at the @IndiaToday Conclave. Thank you sir for appreciating the efforts of @RRRMovie team."

Chiranjeevi also expressed gratitude in a tweet. "Thank you Shri @AmitShah ji for your Hearty Wishes & Blessings to @AlwaysRamCharan on behalf of Team #RRR for a successful Oscar Campaign & bringing home the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Thrilled to be present on this occasion!" he wrote.

Apart from the Telugu track, Netflix's documentary The Elephant Whisperers, helmed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves and bankrolled by Guneet Monga, also won an Oscar in the Documentary Short Film category.

