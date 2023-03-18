Ram Charan rebuts reports claiming he refused to perform at Oscars, says ‘I was 100 per cent ready’

The 95th Academy Awards were dominated by RRR's viral song ''Naatu Naatu'' - starting from the host Jimmy Kimmel's monologue to the live performance and at last, the big win. At the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles, the original singers of the Telugu hit, Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava, gave an outstanding performance of the song, which was performed by a bunch of American dancers.

Despite all the crazy reactions to the historic performance, it also faced backlash from a group of people, who were left disappointed after not seeing their favourite stars performing the signature step on the global stage.

However now, the lead actor of the film RRR, Ram Charan, who is now back in India, has reacted to the mindblowing performance of ''Naatu Naatu'' as he revealed that he was 100 per cent ready to perform the song on the Academy stage.



Speaking at India Today conclave, the actor said, “I was 100 per cent ready to get that call but I truly don’t know what happened.''



“I have done it so many times and on so many stages, now it’s for us to relax and enjoy the show and see somebody else perform for India. I feel it is no longer our song, it is India’s song. It’s the people who have taken us to the carpet,” he said at the event.

Further praising the dance performance, the 37-year-old added, ''But let’s not talk about it because the troupe who did it there, they were fantastic and they did a better job than us.''



With this statement, Ram Charan has seemingly denied the claims made by the Academy organisers that Ram Charan and Jr. NTR was asked to perform on stage but the actors refused to do so.



Raj Kapoor producer of Oscars 2023, said in The Academy interview, “Originally, the two leads were going to be the stars of the number alongside the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The show was very instrumental in helping secure working visas for their team to be able to come to the U.S. to be a part of the performance."



“In late February, we were informed that Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. would be attending the Oscars, but they did not feel comfortable performing the live number on stage. The change was brought on because of their other professional commitments and the limited amount of time to rehearse," he added.