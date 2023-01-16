RRR on a winning spree! All the big awards SS Rajamouli's directorial has won so far

| Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 08:46 PM IST

RRR is on a winning spree! The film directed by SS Rajamouli has become a worldwide phenomenon, as well as one of the frontrunners in this year's international award season. The film, which was released in March last year, became a huge hit in India and one of the highest-grossing movies in the country. Not only in the domestic market, but the film earned impressive numbers from the international market as well, like the USA, Europe, and Japan, among others. But the film became the talk of the internet when it was released on Netflix, especially 'Naatu Naatu.' The song became an internet sensation with thousands of people recreating the song and doing the famous hook step. After the film received rave reviews from Hollywood filmmakers, actors, and other renowned personalities, along with the audience, 'RRR' was quick to become one of the frontrunners of the upcoming award season. The film first made history as it earned nominations at some prestigious international awards, and now the film is again making history but as a big winner. The magnum opus made every Indian proud as the film won a Golden Globe, which is often considered a precursor to the Academy Awards. Continuing its winning streak, the film has bagged two awards at the Critics' Choice Awards and one at the LA Critics' Awards. With all the wins, the film, which has already been shortlisted for the Academy Awards, has taken a step closer to the big night. There is just one week left for the Academy Awards nominations to be announced, but before that, let's take a look at all the awards the Telugu epic 'RRR' has won, so far.

The biggest win - Golden Globes

The most splendid win for India! At the Golden Globes this year, 'RRR' made history as it picked up the Best Original song trophy for its smash hit 'Naatu Naatu', The song featuring the film’s leads, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is a huge hit with thousands of people from around the world have shouted, whistled, and danced to the super hit song as they tried to do the hook step of the song.

Critics Choice Awards

After the Golden Globes, SS Rajamouli and his film 'RRR; won big at the Critics Choice Awards 2022. The magnum opus has won two awards at the prestigious award ceremony: the Best Foreign Film Award and the Best Song Award for the smash hit 'Naatu Naatu.' Rajamouli went on stage to take the trophy, where he took a moment to praise his country. "Mera Bharat Mahaan (My country, India, is the greatest)," said Rajamouli, who added "Jai Hind" before exiting the stage.

New York Film Critics Award

The craze around 'RRR' refuses to die down, especially in the United States. As one of the first major wins for the movie, Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli won the 'Best Director' trophy at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. After his historic win, Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli addressed the crowd at the New York Film Critics Circle, where he thanked his family, the film’s cast and crew, and the jury during his acceptance speech. At the event, Rajamouli said, "Receiving this award from you is a great honor. I really appreciate it. You have honoured my whole cast and crew and have made a lot of people take notice of a small film from the south of India. Many people don't know that such a field exists, but because of this, I am sure many people will look at it." He added, "With RRR, I saw the same kind of reception in the West. They were reacting the same way that the Indians did. The look on the audience's faces... It was pure joy and awe. We could look at their faces and know what they were thinking. Like, What in the hell did we just witness? This is exactly what I want from my audience—the pure joy of watching the film in the theatre."

Los Angeles Film Critics awards

RRR's smash hit song 'Naatu Naatu' is the frontrunner of this season. After winning the Best Original Song award at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards last week, the song has fetched another big award for composer MM Keeravani. This time, it was at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association awards. Keeravani was present at the event to receive the honour. In his acceptance speech, he thanked 'RRR' filmmaker SS Rajamouli for always giving him the creative freedom to create music.

Utah Film Critics Association Awards

'RRR' craze in the west is unmatchable. The film which was released in theatres in March of last year, won the Best Non-English Feature award at Utah Film Critics Association Awards.

Hollywood Critics Association (HCA).

In December, SS Rajamouli directorial bagged the spotlight Award at the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA). SS Rajamouli's epic action-drama become the first-ever Indian film to be nominated in Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards.

Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards

Continuing its winning spree in West, the Telugu actioner starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, won Best International Picture at the 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards.

