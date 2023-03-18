Deepika Padukone returns to India after completing Oscars 2023 duties; grabs attention for airport look

B-town's true blue fashionista Deepika Padukone is back in Mumbai! She spent the last few days in California to attend the 95th Oscars. After completing her duties as an Academy Award presenter, the diva is back in the country to fulfil her work commitments. And, her Indian fans are happy to see her back in the city of Bollywood.

Donning an all-black outfit, DP looked all chic and sleek as she paved her way towards the car. Tying her tresses in a neat bun, she opted for a black turtleneck sweater, paired with black leather pants and matching boots. She opted for soft glam makeup for the airport look and did minimal styling.

Check out viral photos and videos below!

[Pics] Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai Airport returning from the Oscars 2023 pic.twitter.com/qgYnRlSg5P — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) March 18, 2023

The airport look drew mixed responses online. While some complimented the actress for her glam game, others asked why's she wearing winter clothes in a place like Mumbai.

One user wrote, "I love everything she wears, she has a very unique style." Another commented, "Is it snowing in Mumbai?" And, one wrote, "Let others shout, u earn huge respect."

On the professional front, Deepika was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback venture Pathaan. The film received a massive response from the fans and it scripted history at the box office. She has an impressive lineup of films lined up for 2023 and 2024.

She will play a pivotal role in Project K and also has The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan, among others movies. She also recently launched her skincare brand and is regularly launching products online.

