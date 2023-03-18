Fashion alert! Recreate Sonam Kapoor's date night look in under $3,100

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, treated her fans and shared photos of her date night look on Instagram on Friday. In no time, the pictures went viral online and many appreciated the actress' OOTD.

Dressed in an Emilia Wickstead outfit from the designer's Resort 2023 collection, the actress posed for the lens. She paired her embellished gown with a dark-shade clutch from The Row and stilettos from Manolo Blahnik.

The actress curated the look with the help of stylist Nikhil Mansata for prominent Indian author Amish Tripathi's latest release War of Lanka.

On the official website, the gown is described as, "Crafted from a weighted tweed with metallic thread woven throughout, the Emmanuella dress cuts an elegant silhouette. This off-the-shoulder columm dress features sweeping folded across the bust, framing the decollete."

If you wish to recreate the look, you will have to shell out $1,963 for the gown. For the heels, you will have to spend about $800 for a similar pair from the brand. The Row satin wristlet is available online for purchase for $ 350.

The actress welcomed her first child with her husband last year. She tied the knot in May 2018.

On the work front, she was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. Next, she will feature in Blind, which is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar and Manish W. The film also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. The movie is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name and centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

