Tilda Swinton announced as this K-beauty brand's new celebrity ambassador

With Korean beauty brands becoming fashionable among celebrities all over the world, Hollywood star Tilda Swinton being roped in as the face of a popular brand Sulwhasoo, only makes sense. The Oscar-winning actress has become the South Korean beauty brand’s newest global ambassador. She has previously represented brands like Chanel, Pringle, Belgian designer Haider Ackermann and more.

As for Sulwhasoo, she now joins Blackpink singer Rose, who was named the brand’s first celebrity face last September.

Earlier, the K-beauty brand revealed that Tilda Swinton is a fan of their best-selling First Care Activating Serum. It was first released in 1997 and has since been reformulated “through data mining research [to find] a new golden ratio blend” of its original key ingredients. It contains the brand’s proprietary Jaum Activator that includes lotus, white lily, Solomon’s Seal, peony, and Rehmannia, and is meant to be used after double cleansing morning and night to address dryness, dullness, and signs of ageing.

For those who like to experiment and try out new things and brands, the brand is a cult favourite. The K-beauty brand is a sub-brand of AmorePacific, whose portfolio includes Innisfree and Laneige. According to a statement, the brand is reintroducing itself with a fresh look inspired by “ultimate beauty based on heritage and artistry.”

