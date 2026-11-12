/Stray Kids' Lee Know enters solo era before military service, album expected in early 2027

Stray Kids has established itself as one of the leading names in K-pop, with its members gaining recognition for their music, performances and individual talents. Now, Lee Know is preparing to take his first major step as a solo recording artist. The singer will reportedly release his debut solo album in early 2027, making him the first member of the group to officially venture into an album-led solo career. The announcement comes as he also prepares for mandatory military service in the first quarter of next year.

Lee Know gears up for first solo album

Lee Know is getting ready to explore his musical identity outside Stray Kids. According to a November 12 report by Newsen, the singer has been working on his first solo album, which is expected to arrive in early 2027. The preparations for the release are reportedly already at an advanced stage. Lee Know is said to have completed the album jacket photoshoot and filmed portions of the music video in October. He is now working towards completing the project.

JYP Entertainment also confirmed the development to Dispatch, stating that Lee Know is preparing a solo album with the aim of releasing it in early 2027. According to the report, the album could arrive in January, although an official release date and further details have not yet been announced.

Lee Know is to become the first Stray Kids member with an official solo debut

The upcoming release will be a significant milestone for Stray Kids, as Lee Know will become the first member of the eight-member group to make an official solo album debut. Since debuting in 2018, Stray Kids have built a strong international following through their music, performances and individual activities.

The group has also achieved considerable success on the Billboard 200, securing nine consecutive No. 1 albums on the chart. Lee Know's solo project will give fans an opportunity to experience his artistry beyond his work with the group.

Lee Know's military service scheduled for early 2027

The solo debut announcement comes just days after JYP Entertainment addressed Lee Know's upcoming military service. On November 5, the agency confirmed that the singer is scheduled to fulfil his mandatory military duties in the first quarter of 2027. He will become the first Stray Kids member to enlist.

JYP Entertainment also indicated that Lee Know might miss some activities planned for the first quarter of next year because of his service commitments. However, the agency assured fans that he intends to stay connected with STAY, the group's official fandom, through individual activities and various content releases before his enlistment.