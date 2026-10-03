/Stray Kids join BTS in skipping 2027 Grammys, withhold music from consideration

The Grammys 2027 debate over the newly introduced Asian Pop category is back in focus after Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr said the organisation plans to move ahead with the category. The latest development comes from South Korean boy group Stray Kids, who have decided to follow in the footsteps of BTS by not submitting their music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards. Their agency, JYP Entertainment, confirmed the decision.

Stray Kids will not submit music for Grammys 2027

Stray Kids have chosen not to submit any music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, with their agency, JYP Entertainment, confirming the development to Korean media. The agency stated that the group did not submit entries before the August 21 deadline. All eight members of Stray Kids – Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and IN – received invitations this year to become Recording Academy voters, a role that lets them help pick nominees and winners even though they kept their own music out of running.

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The decision came a day after the Recording Academy, which organises the Grammys, announced it would go ahead with a new award for the Asian pop category.

Stray Kids' opinion on BTS boycotting Grammys

During an press conference last month in Seoul for the release of their 10th EP "This & That", the bandmates were asked whether they intended to compete at the Grammys. Stray Kids member Seungmin said, "We've never once set out to make an album chasing a particular award or record."

He further said, "When we talk about the music or performances we love, it doesn't come from how we're seen from the outside. It comes from what's inside us, we build a stage or write lyrics. It's less about outside expectations around awards and more about capturing the sound and story we want to tell.

Also Read: Grammys to keep Asian Pop category for 2027 despite BTS boycott

In addition, Hyunjin said, "Throughout our time as Stray Kids, we've never once set our sights on a particular award or achievement when releasing an album. With this album too, what we want most is to show and prove that we do this and that, anything and everything. That's really our biggest goal and dream. Above all, we want our fans to be satisfied and happy."

ATEEZ leader Hongjoong weighs in as BTS stay out of the 2027 Grammy race

In an interaction with Variety last month, South Korean boy group ATEEZ member and leader Hongjoong was asked if ATEEZ would be submitting their music for the award show's new Best Asian Pop category.

Also Read: Grammys expand lineup with five new categories for the 2027 ceremony

He said, "I saw many articles, and I'd love to think about that too. I'm not sure because no one can know about the real reason they try to make that title. No one can recognise the real reason. But, it seems like, for me, and this is very individual thinking: I think I agree (a little) with what BTS did."

He also added that winning a GRAMMY is a dream for himself and ATEEZ; he also believes that music has no boundary.

Grammy 2027 nominations: Announcement date and key details

The nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards will be officially announced on November 16, 2026. The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will honour the best recordings, compositions, and artists from August 31, 2025, to August 28, 2026, as chosen by the members of the Recording Academy, on February 7, 2027.