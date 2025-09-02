/Soubin Shahir denied permission to travel abroad amid financial fraud case

Actor Soubin Shahir was denied permission to travel to the UAE due to a financial fraud case linked to his hit Malayalam film Manjummel Boys. Soubin starred and produced the film. According to reports, the actor had sought approval to travel outside the country in September. However, the Ernakulam Magistrate Court rejected his plea.

Soubin reportedly wanted to travel on September 5 for an award show in Dubai. The actor-producer was arrested in July this year in connection with the financial fraud case but was released the same day on anticipatory bail. Later, Soubin requested the court for relaxation of his bail conditions to travel outside India.

Soubin was granted bail earlier

In July, the Malayalam actor was questioned at the Maradu police station. Later, Soubin told reporters that he provided all the documents sought by investigators and also submitted his mobile phone on time. "I believe the investigators are now convinced with the facts. Let them examine the documents and take a decision," he had said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The actor had also clarified that he was not arrested and Police sources confirmed that since he was granted conditional bail by the Kerala High Court, his arrest was not recorded. Soubin, his father Babu Shahir and co-producer Sean Antony have all been questioned by the police in relation to the case.

About the case

Soubin Shahir’s production house, Parava Films, has been under investigation ever since they were accused of embezzling Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million). It was also accused Soubin that he had pre-planned the fraud, even before the filming began.

A case was filed by Siraj Valiyaveettil, who claimed that he invested Rs 7 crore in the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys. He claimed that he was informed that the film’s total budget would be Rs 22 crore (Rs 220 million). But later got to know that the film was made within Rs 18.65 crore(Rs 180 million). He alleged that he did not receive the 40 percent profit that he was promised.

About Manjummel Boys

As per reports, Malayalam film Manjummel Boys made Rs 140 crore( Rs 1.4 billion) and collected over Rs 240 Crore (Rs 2.4 billion) and was declared a hit. The film was loved by the critics as well as the masses. And was one of the biggest hits of all time in Malayalam cinema. Written and directed by Chidambaram, Manjummel Boys was based on a real incident that took place at Guna Caves in 2006 when a man got stuck inside the cave, and his friends helped in his rescue operation.

Soubin’s recent release

Soubin was last seen in Coolie, a Tamil action thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film also starred Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde were seen in special appearances.