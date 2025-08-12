/Coolie: Rajinikanth's comment for co-star Soubin Shahir during promotional event draws flak from netizens

Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Coolie is just two days away from its release. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch their superstar on screen. However, the veteran star is now facing flak for his comments on his co-star Soubin Shahir during the promotional event of the film.

What did Rajinikanth say about Soubin Shahir?

In his speech during the event, Rajinikanth admitted that he was unfamiliar with Soubin and was initially hesitant about his casting in the film. He said, "I asked Lokesh, who is Soubin? Which films has he acted in? He mentioned Manjummel Boya, where Soubin played a key role. I still have doubts and even questioned whether he would suit the role because he was bald".

He further said, "But I stayed quiet because Lokesh had full confidence in him. Lokesh told me I only need to join the shoot on the third day. He was busy filming Soubin's portions. When I finally arrived, he showed me Soubin's scenes and I was blown away".

Netizens' reaction to Rajinikanth's comment on Soubin Shahir

Many acknowledged and applauded the praise, but many perceived it as Rajinikanth body-shaming his co-star Soubin. One user wrote, "It's good that he praised later, but body shaming is unacceptable, superstar or not, Rajinikanth".

Another user wrote, "I am not saying this was right, but did you see what Rajini said afterwards? ". He will be the trump card of Coolie movie for sure and already taking the limelight because of Monica's song", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Coolie centers around a character named Deva, who must reunite with his old gang to face a dangerous new threat named Simon, played by Nagarjuna. The film will also be the debut of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.