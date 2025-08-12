/Bollywood celebs react to SC's order for removal of stray dogs from Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and more

The Supreme Court of India ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR must be picked from the streets within eight weeks and kept in shelters. It has directed municipal bodies and other agencies to work together to set up enough shelter facilities in this period. Many animal activists protested against this ruling in Delhi. Now, Bollywood celebrities too have joined in this and have raised their voice against this ruling.

Which Bollywood celebrities have voiced out their opinion against the removal of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR?

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a quote, "They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court has ordered every stray dog in Delhi-NCR to be taken off the streets and locked away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces greet each morning. But these are not just ‘stray dogs’. They are the ones who wait outside your tea stall for a biscuit. They guard shops silently at night. They wag their tails when children return from school. They bring warmth to a cold, uncaring city.”

The note ended with, “A society that cannot protect its voiceless is a society losing its soul. Today it’s the dogs. Tomorrow… who will it be? Raise your voice, because they don’t have one.”

Varun Dhawan also re-shared the same post shared by Janhvi Kapoor on his Instagram story. Actress Sanya Malhotra too has shared the same post as Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Comedian and actor Vir Das took to his X handle and urged the netizens of Delhi to adopt stray dogs. He wrote, "If you are a resident of Delhi. Can I persuade you to adopt an indie off the streets, more than one? They are extremely healthy, low-maintenance, and will provide you with more love, affection, and gratitude than you could ever imagine. I am also asking you to wholeheartedly and generously support your nearest animal welfare NGO. I plan on doing so, and I hope you will too. As appeals are filed in court and processes take their time, our humanity needs to kick in immediately. Please do your part, big or small, it all adds up".

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand also took to his X handle and re-shared his views on the order.

All about the SC order on removal of stray dogs

Authorities, including the Delhi government, MCD, NDMC, and municipal bodies in Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, have been instructed to coordinate efforts to create safe shelters within the specified timeline. Shelters must be staffed adequately and equipped for sterilisation and vaccination, the SC said.

The aim is to ensure that stray dogs are safely housed and not left in public spaces, thus reducing the dog bite cases. The Key Directives instructed by the Supreme Court are: Capture and relocate stray dogs from vulnerable zones, maintain daily logs of captured dogs and ensure none are released back onto the streets, and begin shelter infrastructure development and report progress within eight weeks.