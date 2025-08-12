It has been quite some time since Jaya Bachchan has been losing her cool now and then, whenever there are unsolicited photos or cameras around her. Recently, the veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP was filmed when she pushed away a person attempting to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi. The video has now gone viral and has garnered mixed reactions from the netizens.

Netizens' reaction to Jaya Bachchan's viral video

In the viral clip, it can be seen that Jaya Bachchan pushes away the man who wanted to take a selfie. She can be heard saying, "Kya kar rahe hai aap (What are you doing?) What is this?".

This has garnered sharp reactions from netizens and flooded social media platforms with people expressing their opinions. One user wrote, "Not even surprised". Another user wrote, "She used to be a favourite actress long ago, but after seeing her behavior on social media, it's opposite now. How does the great Amitabh Bachchan live with her?". "This is unacceptable behavior. She doesn't deserve to be there. When you don't earn something, you don't know the value of it", wrote the third user.

Jaya Bachchan's recent similar incident

This isn't the first time Jaya Bachchan has reacted strongly to a fan with a camera. Back in April this year, when the veteran actress attended Manoj Kumar's post-funeral prayer meet, she lost her cool when an elderly woman tried to stop her for a picture.