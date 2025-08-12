/Taylor Swift collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter? Netizens come up with several theories post former's 12th album announcement

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift are currently two of the most renowned singers who have gained global fame through their hit tracks. The duo, who share a close bond, mutual admiration, and it deepened more when they performed together for Swift's Eras Tour. After Taylor Swift announced her 12th album titled The Life of a Showgirl, several theories by netizens have flooded social media.

Netizens' speculations of Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift's collaboration

Many netizens took to X handle to share their view and theories ever since Taylor Swift announced her new album. One user wrote, "Sabrina Carpenter covered Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' acoustically for Spotify. Taylor put that very same song at number 12 in the Spotify playlist for her new album tonight. Guess what number Sabrina updated her website to earlier today? Tay x Sab collab incoming".

Another user wrote, "Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift both post August 12 on their respective websites. Is this a hint at a collab?".

"Taylor Swift x Sabrina Carpenter incoming", wrote the third user. Excitement is already high, and fans are eagerly waiting for any update regarding this, given the theories.

For the unversed, the two global sensations, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, have performed together at the former's Eras Tour concert in New Orleans. They sang songs including a mash-up of Swift's Is It Over Now?, Espresso and Please among others.

All about Taylor Swift's latest album

The Life of a Showgirl is Taylor Swift's 12th studio album. It is scheduled to be released through Republic Records and has been made available for pre-order on Swift's website. She announced the album today through her website, following a countdown expiring at 12:12 am.