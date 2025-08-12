/Shrek 5 delayed again! Set to release in summer 2027, check release date inside

A bit of disappointing news for all Shrek fans, the release of Shrek 5 has been delayed, and for quite some time. Universal and DreamWorks Animation have postponed the release of the fifth Shrek movie. For the unversed, this is the second time the film has been delayed. The release date for Shrek 5 has been moved from December 23, 2026, to June 30, 2027. The movie was originally set to release in July 2026. The makers have not provided any specific reason for the delay, but with this major change in the date, the film will now avoid a box office clash with Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part III, and Ice Age 6, all set to release in December 2026.